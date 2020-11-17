Women outnumber men in Tamil Nadu electoral rolls again

As per the draft electoral rolls, out of about 6.10 crore voters in Tamil Nadu, 3.01 crore are males, 3.09 females and 6,385 transgender persons.

news TN Elections

The Election Commission of India on Monday issued the draft electoral rolls for Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections next year, wherein more women voters than men are registered. As per the draft electoral rolls, out of about 6.10 crore voters in Tamil Nadu, 3.01 crore are males, 3.09 females and 6,385 transgender persons.

Special camps will be held at voting centres to enable people to apply for corrections or changes in the electoral rolls. The first camp will be held on November 21 and 22 and the next on December 12 and 13.

In 2016 too, the final electoral roll released by the Election Commission saw women outnumber men. While there 2.91 crore women voters, there were 2.88 crore male voters in the state. This meant that to every 1008 women, there were 1000 male voters.

Sholinganallur Assembly segment in the city was the highest electorate in the state with 6,55,366 electors.

Kilvelur Assembly constituency in Nagapattinam has the lowest electorate with 1,73,107 voters.

"The Election Commission of India has announced Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls" with reference to January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date, the release said.

The major parties that will contest in the polls will be the AIADMK and DMK, and alliances they form. Both parties will look to get allies onboard to increase the vote share. While the AIADMK is eyeing an alliance with the PMK which could rake in votes from the Vanniyar community, the DMK is looking to fight with the Congress once again. Both major parties, according to sources, are planning to contest in atleast 180 seats in the state, with the rest being shared among allies.

Campaigning for the elections has already begun in parts of Tamil Nadu and both parties will be looking to solidify its vote base ahead of the elections.