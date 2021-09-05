Woman, two children washed away while crossing stream in Andhra Pradesh

The three were trying to cross a rivulet that had swollen due to heavy rains in the area.

In a tragic incident, a family of three including two children, belonging to the Konda Dora tribe, were washed away in a rivulet near Badigunta village in East Godavari, under the Devipatnam police limits. The incident occurred when they were crossing the stream between Akooru and Badigunta villages. The rivulet was swollen at the time due to heavy rains.

The victims were returning from Rampachodavaram after they got their Aadhaar data updated, according to reports. The deceased have been identified as Podiyam Ganesh Dora (5), Vetti Vamsi Dora (5), and Vetti Jyothi (30). They were residents of Badigunta village. Their bodies were retrieved from the stream on Saturday, September 4, The Hindu reported.

According to The Times of India, two others, Veera Mani and Madi Pentamma who too were almost washed away in the stream, managed to survive by holding on to a tree. The police have registered a case in the incident and their bodies have been sent to the Area Hospital in Rampachodavaram for autopsy.

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, an 18-year-old boy Kancharla Raghava, a devotee, who was trying to walk on an overflowing bridge across the water stream at Nelamigundla Ranganayama Swamy temple in Racharla Mandal, Prakasam district, fell into the water stream and was washed away due to the heavy current.

In another incident, a lorry that was trying to cross Jilledu Vagu in Anantapur district was washed away in the water. The vehicle was fully loaded at that time, according to Deccan Chronicle. Fortunately, both the driver and the cleaner survived the incident with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a three-day heavy rainfall warning in the state. According to the report, the coastal districts and Rayalaseema districts will likely witness heavy rainfall on Sunday, while only the coastal districts may receive heavy rains from Monday to Tuesday. The IMD also issued a thunderstorm warning for the state from Sunday to Wednesday. On Saturday, Pakala in Chittoor recorded the highest rainfall of 7 cm, followed by Kalakada in the same district at 6 cm.