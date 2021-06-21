Woman in Telangana dies allegedly after police beat her up in lock-up

Mariyamma was accused of stealing money from a house where she worked in Telangana’s Govindapuram village and were arrested on June 17.

Disciplinary action has been initiated against a Sub Inspector (SI) and two constables in Telangana’s Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district following allegations that a woman died while in lock-up on June 18, Friday evening. The incident happened in Addagudur police station under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. According to the reports, the woman identified as 40-year-old Mariyamma, was working as a house help in Govindapuram village in the local church priest Father Balaswamy's house.

On June 15, Father Balaswamy lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Rs 2 lakh was stolen from his house. Mariyamma was accused of stealing the money and was arrested on June 17. Nagarigari Preetham, Congress Scheduled Caste Cell state president in a statement said that the woman was arrested from her village in Khammam district by police from the Addagudur police station. Preetham alleged that Mariyamma was subjected to physical assault in the name of investigating the theft. "The police tortured her on June 17 night and on the next day (June 18), owing to the beatings she fell unconscious and died in the police station itself,” said Preetham.

Preetham further alleged that the police officials tried to cover up the incident, and he demanded action against the concerned police officers. Several activists have also questioned the treatment that was allegedly meted out to Mariyamma. A report in Andhrajyothy Telugu daily said that the police have claimed that the accused woman died following a cardiac arrest in the police station.

However, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP), Mahesh Bhagwat has taken disciplinary action by removing an SI and two constables from their post till inquiries are completed.

When asked about allegations of custodial torture, B Narayana Reddy, DCP, Bhuvanagiri zone, told TNM, "The woman was declared brought dead at the hospital, an internal inquiry has been initiated into the allegations after attaching the concerned officers to the DCP office." He further added, "We are awaiting the postmortem report, based on the report further action will be taken against the officials who have been attached to the DCP office."