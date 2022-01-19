Woman techie who went missing from Guntur found dead in Vijayawada

The woman was an employee of a software company in Bengaluru and had been working from home in Guntur for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

news Crime

A woman techie who was missing from her residence in Guntur since Sunday, January 16 was found dead in Vijayawada under suspicious circumstances, police said. The body of an unidentified woman was found by the roadside at Shikhamani Centre in Vijayawada on Tuesday, January 18. Initially, the police registered a case of death of an unidentified woman. Later, the body was identified as that of the 30-year-old woman who was reported missing from Guntur since Sunday.

The woman was an employee of a software company in Bengaluru and had been working from home in Guntur for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She had left her house on Sunday and when she did not return till the next day, her parents lodged a complaint at the Nagarampalem police station. The police had registered a missing case and started an investigation.

The photograph of the missing woman was circulated to police stations in surrounding districts and it matched the body of the woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Vijayawada. Since the woman had relatives in Vijayawada, police believe that she might have arrived in the city to meet them. Initially, the police suspected that it could have been an accident. However, as the body bore no injuries, it did not appear to be a case of accident.

Two Town police station has registered a case and further investigation is underway. The body has been sent to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada for a postmortem. A police officer said they were probing the case from all angles. The dead woman married Manikantha, also a software employee, in 2018. The couple has a son.

