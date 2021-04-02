Woman on tape with Jarkiholi taken to two Bengaluru apartments for evidence collection

The woman and the Special Investigation Team visited two posh apartments, as part of the probe.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex-for-jobs case involving former Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Thursday took the woman for an inspection to the alleged crime scene to gather evidence. The SIT, along with the woman who accused Jarkiholi of raping her, went to two posh apartments where the alleged crime took place, and two PGs in which she had stayed for sometime. Prior to taking her for the evidence collection drive, the SIT took her to Bowring Institute, where she underwent counselling from psychologists as part of the medical examination. According to the police, they have recovered a considerable amount of information from her besides collecting evidence too.

Meanwhile, her lawyer, Jagadesh KN Mahadev told reporters that the woman has already submitted nearly more than 200 pages of WhatsApp chats that took place between her and the accused (Jarkiholi).

"They have interacted on several issues and on several topics. All cannot be revealed now. It will be revealed during the court hearing and not now. It might derail the investigation process," he said in response to a question.

Meanwhile, as a section of news channels ran a story, quoting police sources, alleging that Jagadesh had not cleared the bar examination, and hence, was not eligible to fight this case, he took to Facebook to slam the media as well as police for spreading misinformation.

"I have cleared the All India Bar examination and I do not have to prove it to anyone. If anyone is found spreading wrong information, all those will be facing a barrage of legal cases," he said.

In another related development, the father of the woman has approached the Karnataka High Court questioning the police recording his daughter's statement. The father said in his petition that his daughter was a victim of circumstances and politics and her indecent video was aired by various media outlets. He demanded that she be â€˜rescuedâ€™ and also sought the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar, alleging his involvement in the case.