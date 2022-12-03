Woman hacked in broad daylight in Kochi, suffers severe cut in arm

Police have identified the woman as Sandhya from Bengal and the attacker as Farooque, hailing from another state

A woman migrant worker, attacked by a machete-wielding youth in Kochi on Saturday, December 3. The woman, who works in a beauty parlour, was walking along with a colleague in Azad Road, Kaloor, in Kochi city when she came under attack by a man who came on a bike, police said.

Police have identified the woman as Sandhya from Bengal and the attacker as Farooque, hailing from another state. Police said they were known to each other and were said to be in a relationship. According to eyewitnesses, the man and the woman engaged in a quarrel following which she was attacked by him.

Eye witnesses told media that it was an attempt to murder as Farooque aimed the machete blow on Sandhyaâ€™s neck but it was blocked by her friend. The next attempt was also blocked by Sandhya using her hands causing injury. Sandhya was shifted to hospital immediately after being administered first aid by residents of the area. The accused is absconding.

According to police, issues between Sandhya and Farooque led to the assault. The accused left the knife at the crime spot and escaped on his two wheeler. Police are yet to record statements from Sandhya, who is undergoing treatment. They have taken a statement from the womanâ€™s friend, who tried to save her.

Recently, a pregnant Nepalese woman, Bhageerathi Dhami, was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner identified as Ram Bahadur Bist. The body was found wrapped in plastic at their rented house in Kadavanthra.

Kochi has of late been witnessing a spurt in violent crime. In August this year, the city witnessed three murders in less than a week.