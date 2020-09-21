Woman gangraped in Delhi hotel, one arrested

The woman has named six people in her complaint.

A woman, working as a tour guide in Delhi, alleged that she was gangraped in a five-star hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place after being take there on the false pretext of providing her a loan at subsidised rates. The incident happened on Friday night.

In her complaint, the woman told the Delhi Police that she was in dire need of money and the accused had offered her a loan at attractive rates. At the hotel, she was raped by the man and five others, she said.

According to police, the woman has named six persons, including a woman, in her complaint and a case under various sections, including rape, of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

"The room was booked under the name of two business persons. One main accused Manoj Sharma, a resident of Malviya Nagar, has been arrested. Further investigation and search for other accused is going on," said a senior police officer.