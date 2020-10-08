Woman delivers baby boy on board Indigo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru

On Wednesday evening, at around 7.40 pm, the baby was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122.

news Birth

A woman passenger delivered a baby boy on board an IndiGo flight that was travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru. On Wednesday evening, at around 7.40 pm, the baby was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122. The airlines confirmed that both the baby and the mother are healthy.

“We just got information that a baby boy was born in our flight enroute 6E 122 Delhi - BLR. Flight landing at 19:40. All operations normal. Mother and child are healthy. Congratulations to all. Kudos to your training Team First Aid,” read an official statement from IndiGo airlines.

“We confirm that a baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 from Delhi to Bangalore. There are no further details available.”

The baby and the mother were given a warm welcome by the airline crew and ground staff after they landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Visuals showed the mother being taken to an ambulance in a wheelchair as the crew held posters reading ‘Welcome to namma Bengaluru’ and applauding.

Other photographs showed the baby boy, wrapped in a blanket, being held by several members of the crew including a pilot and a doctor inside the aircraft.

Meanwhile, social media users are already conjecturing if the baby boy will get a lifetime free ticket on IndiGo flights.

There have been such instances in the past but it depends on the airline.

Back in 2017, Jet Airways had given free flight tickets for life to a boy born on one of its flights between Saudi Arabia and India.

Budget carrier AirAsia, in 2009, offered the same to a Malaysian mother and her newborn.