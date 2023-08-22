Woman commits suicide after arrest of husband, son; hubby dies of heart attack in Karnataka jail

Police said Samrat and his son Tejas were arrested in connection with a murder case of one Balaraj in Vidyanagar locality of Mysuru.

news News

In a tragic incident, a woman allegedly committed suicide following the arrest of her husband and son on charges of murder, in Mysuru district of Karnataka on Tuesday, August 22. After learning about the death of his wife, the husband had died of heart attack in the prison. The incident had taken place in the limits of Mandi police station in Mysuru.

The woman is identified as 35-year-old Indrani. Her husband, Samrat died of cardiac arrest in the prison. Police said Samrat and his son Tejas were arrested in connection with a murder case of one Balaraj in Vidyanagar locality of Mysuru. The murder was allegedly carried out over trivial matter.

The police had arrested Tejas, his father Samrat and other two in connection with the case. They were sent to jail. After the incident, Indrani, mother of Tejas, turned depressed and not able to bear the pain, committed suicide by hanging at her residence on Sunday.

After coming to know about the incident, her husband Samrat who was jailed got shocked and died of heart attack on Monday. The police are investigating further.