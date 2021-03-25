Woman in BJP leader's 'sex for job' CD says SIT probe biased, releases new video

Ramesh Jarkiholi had resigned on March 3 for his alleged involvement in the sex for jobs scandal but is yet to be booked by the police.

news Controversy

In the latest development surrounding the the sex for jobs scandal involving recently resigned Karnataka BJP Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, the woman on the tape has questioned the neutrality of the police in a fresh video. In the new video, the woman can be heard saying that she will appear before the investigating team once the police ensure safety for her parents. She also said despite this she remains hopeful to get justice in the matter.

It may be recalled that Jarkiholi had resigned as a minister earlier this month after videos of him where he is seen engaging in sexual acts were aired by regional TV news channels in the state. A complaint detailing the sex for favours charge was also filed by an activist but till now then the police in the state have failed to register an FIR against the political strongman. Instead a SIT (special investigation team) led by a senior IPS officer is probing the origins of the video leak as requested by Jarkiholi himself.

In the recent video, she said, “I will come in front of the SIT once the safety of my parents is ensured. I had sent the video on March 12 to the Commissioner’s office and the SIT. But on the 13th Ramesh Jarkiholi gives a complaint in a hurry and my video comes out half an hour after that. I really don't understand whose side the SIT is on!”

In that video she has suggested that a police complaint filed by her parents that she has been abducted cannot be out of free will. “I don't think that my parents have given the complaint out of their own will because they know I have done nothing,” she is heard saying in the video.

In the same video, she has also asked Congress leaders like former CM Siddaramaiah, state president DK Shivakumar and women’s organisations to provide security for her parents.

Earlier the woman had released a video where she was heard desperately seeking protection for her parents. At that time she had said, "I do not know how and what they did with the video. Since the release of this video, my modesty has been outraged while my family's reputation is gone forever. Several people are coming and questioning me and my parents about this. We are looked down upon."