Woman and newborn die, family accuses Palakkad hospital of negligence

Huge protests were witnessed at the Thangam Hospital in Palakkad, where the woman was admitted on July 29 with labour pains.

A private hospital in Kerala’s Palakkad witnessed huge protests on Monday, July 4, after a family lost a woman and her newborn allegedly due to medical negligence. The woman, Aishwarya — who was a native of Thattamangalam — died on July 4, a day after the death of her newborn child. Her relatives allege that negligence on the hospital’s part caused the deaths of Aishwarya and her infant, and also stated that none of the complications were communicated to them until her death.

As per reports, Aishwarya was admitted to the Thangam Hospital five days ago, on June 29, with labour pains, where doctors found that she was having a complicated pregnancy. Her family told the media that while the doctors initially preferred a C-section surgery, they later advised normal childbirth. After seeing the deteriorating condition of Aishwarya, the family had insisted that she was in need of a C-section surgery, but the doctors allegedly tried to delivery the infant using vacuum extraction, resulting in an umbilical cord strangulation, and leading to the child’s subsequent death on Sunday, July 3.

Aishwarya’s husband Ranjith told the media that she needed an emergency C-section surgery, however, both the doctors who regularly treated her were allegedly on leave that day. He alleged that the doctors did not perform the surgery despite the family’s pleas, and that senior doctors delayed seeing Aishwarya until it was too late.

One of her relatives said that they were informed of the baby boy’s birth, but that he did not cry immediately. While doctors had initially said that the issue could be sorted out, hours later, the family was told that the baby had died.

Aishwarya’s sister told the media that the family was told that the child passed away due to umbilical cord strangulation. Further, the doctors said that an unidentified bleeding was detected in Aishwarya’s body which was causing complications, and said that an operation was needed to ascertain its cause. “However, after the operation, they said that her uterus was removed,” the relative said. Her family also alleged that the hospital did not convey news of Aishwarya’s condition until Monday morning, before she passed away. They also alleged that the burial of the deceased baby was conducted by the hospital itself in a rushed manner.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation is underway. The infant’s body has been exhumed for autopsy.