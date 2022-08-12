Woman allegedly raped in Bengaluru five-star hotel, accused on the run

The police stated that the accused, who hails from Tamil Nadu, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman on August 6.

news Sexual Assault

A woman in Bengaluru has approached the Cubbon Park police in Bengaluru alleging that she was sexually assaulted at a high-end hotel in the city. According to the police, the incident took place on August 6. The police told TNM that the accused man hails from Tamil Nadu and is currently absconding.

The police said that the woman filed a complaint alleging that she was raped by the man, who is her business partner, at a five-star hotel located in Bengaluru. The police said that the FIR was registered on August 10 and that teams of police have been deployed to trace the accused, who they believe may have fled to Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, a business meeting was scheduled between the two, when the accused suggested that they meet at a hotel. The police say that the accused man, however, pressurised her to meet at an upscale hotel in Bengaluru, claiming he felt uneasy in public places. The police said that the accused sexually assaulted the woman at the five-star hotel in Bengaluru.

An FIR against the accused has been registered under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code, police said. A police search squad has been sent to Tamil Nadu to find the accused. The police have not divulged more information about the case, as they feel that the accused, who is absconding, may get a tip-off and escape. Further investigations are on.