Woman allegedly gangraped in Telangana hospital, police probe underway

The Nizamabad police said that they are trying to identify the culprits by scanning CCTV footage.

news Crime

A woman was allegedly gangraped by five unidentified men at an abandoned private hospital in Telangana's Nizamabad town late on Tuesday night, police said. The accused escaped after committing the crime. The Nizamabad one town police station was alerted by the hospital security guard. The police said that the culprits allegedly offered the 20-year-old woman a lift to return home. She then was taken around Nizamabad town on a bike and later taken to an abandoned hospital building. Police say the woman was made to consume liquor in the watchmanâ€™s room. Three of the five men sexually assaulted the woman.

Police are trying to identify the culprits by scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed near the bus station. A case has been registered on Wednesday under sections 376D for gang rape and 341 for wrongful restraint and also under sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Times of India reported.

A police officer told IANS that they could not gather more details about the incident as the survivor was still in an unconscious state. The survivor was shifted to a government-run district hospital for treatment. A case has been registered at the One Town Police Station in Nizamabad. This is a developing story.

Eariler in September, P Raju, accused of the sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad was found dead in the railway tracks in Warangal. Raju after committing the crime had gone absconding, and the police had then announced Rs 10 lakh as a reward for information about his whereabouts. In the meantime, former Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar was scheduled to appear before the judicial commission probing the police in the Shadnagar encounter case. However, the date of his appearance before the commission was rescheduled. The commission is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of the four persons accused in the gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in 2019, known as the Disha case.

Post the encounter, questions also arose if two of the persons gunned down were minors. According to their kin, both Jollu Shiva and Jollu Naveen accused in the gang rape and murder case were 17 years of age as per their school records. The police however, insist that they were majors as per their Aadhaar cards.