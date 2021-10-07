Woman, 3-year-old daughter murdered in Bengaluru apartment

The police found the bodies in the house lying in a pool of blood and further investigation is ongoing.

An unidentified person killed a woman and her three-year-old daughter by slitting their throats in an apartment in Chowdeshwarinagar under the Begur police station limits in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 6. The deceased have been identified as Yamuna aka Chandrakala (35) and her daughter Ratanya (4). The incident came to light when Chandrakala's sister visited the place. The police found the bodies in the house lying in a pool of blood. The mother's body was found in the hall whereas the body of the toddler was found in a room.

The police said that the family of Chandrakala had shifted to Bengaluru four years ago. Her husband Channaveeraswamy worked in a garment factory. They hailed from Chitradurga district. Chandrakala used to stay at home with her daughter and she was into online marketing of Ayurvedic products. The couple had two children and one of them had been sent to a hostel.

As per the initial investigation, police have found that an unidentified person entered the house in the morning after Chandrakala's husband Channaveeraswamy went to work. No arrests have been made in the case so far. Sources say that the unidentified person left the house at noon. The police are suspecting his role in the killing of the mother and daughter.

The police said that they are obtaining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to get clues about miscreants who may have entered the house of victims.

According to investigation officials, Chandrakala and her daughter were reportedly stabbed more than 20 times and their throats were also slit. The miscreants have robbed away gold jewels from the house, police said. Based on the available clues at the spot, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru South East, Joshi Srinath Mahadev, has formed four teams to probe the double murder. The police said that further investigation is underway.