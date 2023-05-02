â€˜Without the media, judiciary would be ineffectiveâ€™: Kerala HC judge

Kerala High Court judge Devan Ramachandran said that the judiciary would be ineffective in reaching out to the public without the media. The judge was speaking on the "Importance of Press in Democratic India" at the inauguration of the Kozhikode Press Club's Golden Jubilee function.

â€œMedia plays a key role in communicating to the public the court's judgements and orders. I rely on the press to know the pulse of the people and I always say, our orders and judgments are worthless unless people know about it. In case the press boycotts the judiciary or refuses to report, our judgments will only remain in the reporting journals. All the judgments that are being talked about got attention because of the press. This is the importance of the press. When the public opinion is aroused, we know we are within the law. The same applies to the legislature and executive," said Justice Ramachandran.

Referring to virtual courts which stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic, the judge said that the close scrutiny by the press and the public have made a judgeâ€™s job harder. "When I am in court and I do my job, I don't really know what people want from me as I sit in isolation. I only get to know if I am doing my job well when the press reports my observations and orders. Now, we have the hybrid mode thanks to COVID-19. Sometimes bad things create good things also. COVID-19 is one of the bad things but it has led to new developments. Now, we can watch court proceedings online and offline. This creates a lot of openness and makes it even more difficult for us. There is a complete eye of the press and people on us. This is where the press does its job and tells me if I am doing a good job," added Ramachandran.

He cautioned against banning or curtailing press freedom, pointing to the Jasmine Revolution in Tunisia, which spurred the Arab Spring, as a prime example. "Every news that you carry, every information that you report, you are creating a dialogue. Imagine a situation, where the press is banned or quarantined, it will be a case where we have no idea what we want and the executive will have no idea what the public wants. This will give rise to revolts and revolutions. If you see, the Jasmine Revolution in Tunisia, how that developed as the people could not reflect their views," said Ramachandran.

The press itself is democracy and the stability of the nation itself stands on the fourth pillar. "No stool with three legs can be stable, we need the fourth leg, the press. It is the leg which stabilizes the entire system. This is the importance of press, sometimes we don't really recognise much. The stability of a nation like India depends on the press- this is why I say the press itself is a democracy," emphasized the judge.

Incidentally, India is ranked at 150 out of 180 nations in the most recent Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders.