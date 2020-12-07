Without idly, there’s no chutney: Sean Roldan’s new song offers food for thought

The song is written, composed and performed by music director Sean Roldan.

Only about a month ago, we saw idly lovers rise up in defence when a British Professor made a “controversial” comment about the simple-looking but most versatile south Indian dish. Now here’s a whole song based on the idly and a condiment that makes for a lip-smacking combination, the chutney.

While it sounds like it could go viral on TikTok (ouch) or on Instagram Reels, the song comes with a dash of philosophy too — “Without Idly, there is no chutney […] Without duality, there is no singularity.” Here’s your food for thought, did you see it coming?

The song is the first single from Think Originals and has been written, composed and performed by music director Sean Roldan. Also featuring Bigil fame Amritha, the song has a whacky visualisation that shows a group of men, Sean Roldan included, enjoying a plate of idly and chutney inside a car before being arrested by a cop for it.

Raju Sundaram, who has choreographed the song, appears towards the end and adds another layer to this idly-chutney-verse — “Chutney is fine with idly, but how can it be had without sambar?” That’s it. That’s the song.

The song’s video was conceptualised and directed by Rohin Venkatesan, cinematography was by Dinesh Krishnan B while editing was done by Leo John Paul. S Kamalanathan handled the art direction for the music video while costume design was by Themis Vanessa.

Sean Roldan, who made his debut in 2014 with the Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Vaayai Moodi Pesavum / Samsaaram Aarogyathinu Haanikaram, had last composed for Dharala Prabhu, which released earlier this year. The composer is also part of an indie band named Sean Roldan and Friends.

Actor Amritha, who was last seen in Vijay’s Bigil, has three films in the pipeline. This includes 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela (Telugu), Red (Telugu) and Lift (Tamil). She made her debut as an actor in 2012 with the Malayalam film Padmavyooham and acted in a bunch of uncredited roles in Tamil films before getting her break in Padaiveeran (2018).

