Withdrawals at Deccan Urban Co-op Bank capped at Rs 1000 by RBI for six months

The regulator also mentioned that the officials at the bank cannot sanction loans or advances or make fresh investments without prior approval from the RBI.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed restrictions on the Karnataka-based Deccan Urban Co-operative Bank and capped its withdrawals at Rs 1,000 per customer across all savings or current bank accounts in the bank. Customers are, however, allowed to set off loans against deposits.

The RBI communicated its decision in a press release. "Considering the bank's present liquidity position,a sum not exceeding â‚¹1000/- (Rs. One thousand only) of the total balance across all savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor, may be allowed to be withdrawn, but are allowed to set off loans against deposits subject to the conditions stated in the above RBI Directions," the press release issued on Friday said.

It said customers can set off their loans against deposits subject to conditions. "However, 99.58% of the depositors are fully covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation insurance scheme," the regulator said in the press release.

It also mentioned that the officials at the bank cannot sanction loans or advances or make fresh investments without prior approval from the RBI. "The Chief Executive Officer of the aforesaid bank shall not, without prior approval of RBI in writing grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability including borrowal of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits, disburse or agree to disburse any payment whether in discharge of its liabilities and obligations or otherwise, enter into any compromise or arrangement and sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of any of its properties or assets except as notified in the RBI Direction dated February 18, 2021 a copy of which is displayed on the bank's premises for perusal by interested members of the public," read the release.

The decisions by the RBI are set to remain in effect for six months from February 19. They are subject to a review, the release added. The bank will continue with business with the restrictions in place until its financial condition improves.