Wistron to resume operations in iPhone plant near Bengaluru soon: Karnataka Minister

The plant run by Wistron was shut in December 2020, after some distressed workers took to vandalism.

Atom Business

The production at the Apple iPhone manufacturing plant in Kolar district near Bengaluru run by Taiwanese manufacturer Wistron is set to begin in the “next few days”, according to Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar. The facility has been shut since December 12, 2020 after some workers at the facility took to vandalism after their repeated complaints about pending salaries and indiscriminate pay cuts were ignored.

“It is a matter of happiness that the re-appointment process has started, and the production is ready to resume. All support will be pursued by the state government and the Industries Department,” Minister Shettar said on Thursday. This statement by the minister on Thursday came following a meeting by government officials led by Shettar and company officials.

Sudipto Gupta, Managing Director of Wistron also said the reappointment process has begun, according to a joint statement released by the state industries department.

It may be recalled that subsequent scrutiny of the violence and its causes found Wistron guilty of violating several labour laws and saw its Vice President (innovation business group) Vincent Lee removed in disciplinary action. The company had also set up a 24-hour grievance helpline as a corrective measure. As a fallout of the same, Apple had also demoted Wistron to probationary status for violating its ‘Supplier Code of Conduct’.

Earlier this month talks about reopening the facility were being discussed by Apple and Wistron. In a statement on February 9, Apple had said that the company along with independent auditors, was working with Wistron to make sure the necessary systems and processes are put in place before the factory starts operating again. The new system will also mean enhanced training and support for workers. The new training will also cover everyone at the facility will undergo a new training program to ensure they understand their rights and how they can raise any concerns.

