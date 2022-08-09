Wishes pour in for Mahesh Babu’s birthday, fans organise special screenings of Pokiri

On Mahesh Babu’s 47th birthday on August 9, fans organised almost 200 special screenings of his hit 2006 Telugu film ‘Pokiri’.

Flix Entertainment

Fans, co-stars and family members took to social media to convey their wishes to actor Mahesh Babu on his birthday on Tuesday, August 9. Actor Namrata Shirodkar, the wife of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, also conveyed her wishes to the latter on Tuesday and said that he lit up her world like nobody else.Taking to Instagram, Namrata posted a picture of Mahesh Babu and wrote, "You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB!! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always." Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam shared a group photo from one of their vacations. “I learned from the best! Happy birthday Nanna!! Thank you for believing in me and being there for us always,” Gautam wrote while sharing the post and wishing his father.

According to a report by IANS, Mahesh Babu’s fans have organised over 200 shows of his hit film Pokiri on his birthday on Tuesday. The special screenings were organised to celebrate the actor’s birthday. The proceeds from the screenings will go towards funding the education and heart operations being carried out by the Mahesh Babu Foundation. The 2006 Telugu film Pokiri starred actor Ileana D Cruz in the lead, while actors Prakash Raj, Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sayaji Shinde were also roped in for prominent roles.

Taking to Instagram to thank the fans for this initiative, Namrata said, "Huge thank you to all the super fans for arranging special screenings for 'Pokiri' all over the world!! Immensely grateful for all the love! August 9th couldn't be any better." She also posted an image of a press statement that read, "On the occasion of superstar Mahesh Babu's birthday, the special shows of his film, 'Pokiri' have been planned worldwide on August 9 in the grandest way possible.”

"Right from the announcement to till date, the response has been phenomenal. Tickets were sold within minutes for the special shows. With such outpour(ing) of love from everywhere, our super fans and our beloved distributors have decided to donate the entire amount of 'Pokiri' Special Shows to help children's heart operations and education for poor kids through the MB Foundation,” the statement read.

"We take immense pride in announcing this initiative and extend our deepest gratitude to our fans and distributors for supporting us. We would surely look forward to doing many such noble works shortly in the best possible way by following the footsteps of our hero superstar Mahesh Babu. This August 9th is going to be super special,” read Namrata’s Instagram post.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He is currently shooting for a film with Trivikram. He has also reportedly teamed up with director SS Rajamouli for a project.

(With IANS inputs)