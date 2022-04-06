Wipro will continue to invest in Telangana: Azim Premji

Azim Premji along with Minister KTR inaugurated a manufacturing facility of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting in Maheshwaram near Hyderabad on April 5.

Wipro will continue to invest in Telangana as the state government here is progressive, Founder-Chairman of Wipro Group, Azim Premji, said on Tuesday, April 5. Premji said the group will continue to support Telangana in terms of investment and creating employment opportunities, especially for women as "we find women to be extraordinarily committed". "Wipro will continue to invest here because we find the state government to be very progressive," he said at the inauguration of a manufacturing facility of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting in Hyderabad.

Premji along with Telangana Minister for Industries and Information Technology KT Rama Rao inaugurated the facility at Maheshwaram. The company has invested Rs 300 crore to set up the facility and is creating direct and indirect employment for about 900 people, with over 90% of employment opportunities for the locals, a tweet on Minister KTR's official Twitter account said.

The facility, which has been set up on 30 acres of land, produces Santoor soaps and Softouch fabric conditioners. It will add manufacturing capability to produce Yardley talcum powder, Santoor handwash and Giffy dish wash. It has invested in a soap finishing line that runs at the speed of 700 soaps per minute. In addition, the company has four more soap finishing lines.

Azim Premji said there was a complete disruption of life during the COVID-19 pandemic when many poor were compelled to take loans at high rates of interest. He suggested the Telangana government work with banking and non-banking institutions to subsidise the loans taken by the poor.

KTR requested Premji to set up Wipro's proposed facility for manufacturing LED lights in Telangana, stating that the state has a dedicated LED park. The minister also urged Premji to consider setting up a private university in Telangana for social sciences. KTR said Telangana approved investment proposals worth over Rs 2.20 lakh crore during the last seven-and-a-half years under its industrial policy TSiPASS, expected to create over 16 lakh jobs.