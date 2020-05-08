Wipro GE Healthcare, PPHF partner with K’taka govt to support COVID-19 referral hospital

WGE and its NGO partner, PPHF have supported the isolation centre in Ramanagara district with 50 isolation beds and an ICU comprising nine motorised beds.

Karnataka government’s administrative office at Kandhya Bhawan, Ramanagara district has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 referral hospital. Wipro GE Healthcare (WGE) and its NGO partner, People to People Health Foundation (PPHF) have collaborated with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, to support this Isolation Centre with 50 isolation beds and an ICU comprising nine motorised beds. WGE and PPHF have also provided 500 PPEs (personal protective equipments) and N95 masks to ensure safety of doctors and frontline healthcare workers in Bengaluru.

“India is courageously working in managing the corona impact. We are committed to take forward the vision of our government of a corona free nation. We appreciate the timely support from Wipro GE Healthcare and People to People Health Foundation (PPHF) for supporting the dedicated COVID-19 referral hospital and donating essential protective supplies for emergency responders. Let us come out together stronger than ever as a nation," said B Sriramulu, Health and Family Welfare Minister, Government of Karnataka.

The manner in which the government, healthcare sector, companies and society have come together to solve the challenges arising out of COVID-19 is truly outstanding, said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare. “Our CSR is focused around efforts that positively improve lives of people and communities we serve. We are thankful to the Government of Karnataka for this partnership and hope this helps them address the unprecedented demand arising out of this pandemic to meet patient needs and save lives.”

Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, New Delhi has also established a dedicated COVID-19 hospital (Block 1 and Block 2), with a 5-floor isolation centre to support the rising demand of COVID-19 patients. WGE and PPHF have supported this isolation centre with 90 isolation beds and a dedicated ICU comprising 30 motorised beds. Also, 500 PPE kits and N95 masks have been provided for doctors and healthcare workers at RML.

“An unimaginable crisis has surrounded us, and our collective response will save lives. PPHF, being a public health organisation, is collaborating with private sectors and extending its support to the Government of India in strengthening the health system infrastructure by providing life supporting medical equipment and supplies to COVID-19 hospitals, supporting healthcare workers on infection prevention and supporting hygiene promotion activities in the community,” said Dr Laxmikant Palo, CEO, PPHF. “I’m delighted that the Wipro GE Healthcare and PPHF partnership will help to contribute to the government’s efforts to save lives.”