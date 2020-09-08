Wipro awarded multi-year global automotive software engineering contract by Marelli

As part of this agreement, Wipro will leverage its automotive engineering expertise to establish a software engineering factory for automotive supplier Marelli.

Global information technology, consulting, and business process services company Wipro and automotive supplier Marelli, on Tuesday announced that they have entered into a multi-year global agreement for automotive engineering services.

The integration synergies of this partnership from across business units will help Marelli drive speed to value and realise its vision of transforming the future of mobility in partnership with its customers. As part of this agreement, Wipro will leverage its EngineeringNXT framework and strong automotive engineering expertise to establish a software engineering factory for Marelli. Also, it will help improve Marelli’s operational efficiency and expedite launch of cutting-edge technologies on connectivity and sustainable mobility solutions.

Dr. Detlef Juerss, Executive Vice President - Chief Commercial, Engineering & Technology Officer, Marelli said, “Given the rapid evolution of connectivity and mobility, Marelli is scaling its software engineering capabilities globally. The Marelli-Wipro partnership will allow us to drive leadership in mobility and transform our products to future market needs. We are delighted to have the benefit of Wipro’s experience, capabilities and speed of execution for Marelli.”

Marelli is one of the world’s leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector with operational headquarters in Saitama, Japan and Corbetta, Italy.

Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President, Industrial & Engineering Services, Wipro Limited said, “We are delighted to be chosen as Marelli’s strategic engineering partner and are looking forward to supporting them in realising their vision. Our EngineeringNXT platform of service offerings, backed by extensive experience with leading automotive OEMs and suppliers globally, will accelerate Marelli’s ability to innovate at scale, via this strategic engagement. This partnership is a proof point of the value we bring to the automotive industry and builds upon our growing footprint in Europe and Japan, which are strategic markets for us.”