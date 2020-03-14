Wipro Limited on Friday announced its global strategic partnership with PLEXIS Healthcare Systems. This partnership will enable a streamlined, efficient, accurate and integrated plan administration solution to support healthcare payers and plan sponsors worldwide. The aim is to offer secure, compliant, high-value, end-to-end “digital first” plan administration solutions at a cost-effective price point along with enhanced customer experience. The partnership will initially focus on supporting Medicare and Managed Medicaid programs, but will expand to support Accountable Care Act and commercial lines of business.

At its core, Wipro’s Medicare platforms will combine with PLEXIS’ healthcare payer claims and care management platforms, to deliver state-of-the art technology backbone. This will enable Wipro to deliver Business Process as-a-Service (BPaaS) for efficient and effective management of the entire value chain including enrollment processing with Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) member billing, fulfillment, care management, claims processing and Encounter Data Processing to CMS.

Wipro-Plexis partnership will provide Medicare and Medicaid plans, a CMS compliant, easy and affordable turnkey option, with focus on member satisfaction, improved care outcomes, data collaboration and reduced administrative costs.

Jorge Yant, President and CEO, PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, said, “The healthcare market is going through a major digital transformation. Operating an intelligent back-office is instrumental to increase productivity, revenue and quality, and optimised technology to enable intelligent operations will be the key to transform the payer enterprise. Partnering with Wipro will allow us to deliver the very best combination of secure, compliant, on-demand software to unlock the full potential of digital transformation and place our clients on the best path for success.”

Mohd Haque, Sr. Vice President and Global Head of the Healthcare Business Unit, Wipro Limited, said, “With technology playing an increasing role in every aspect of global healthcare services delivery, healthcare payers recognise the need to accelerate the development of integrated, cost-effective digital solutions to ensure they remain on the competitive vanguard. The Wipro-PLEXIS partnership brings together deep domain expertise in payer software and business process and technology strategy to support healthcare payers through successful digital transformations.”