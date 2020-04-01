Wipro and Azim Premji Foundation together commit Rs 1,125 crore to tackle COVID-19

Wipro, Wipro Enterprises and Azim Premji Foundation, have together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the COVID-19 pandemic These resources, the company has said, will help enable the dedicated medical and service fraternity in the frontline of the battle against the pandemic and in mitigating its wide-ranging human impact, particularly on the most disadvantaged of our society.

Of the Rs 1,125 crore, Wipro Ltd’s commitment is Rs 100 crore, Wipro Enterprises Ltd's is Rs 25 crore and that of the Azim Premji Foundation is Rs 1,000 crore. These sums are in addition to the annual CSR activities of Wipro, and the usual philanthropic spends of the Azim Premji Foundation.

“Integrated action will be taken for a comprehensive on-the-ground response in specific geographies focused on immediate humanitarian aid, and augmentation of healthcare capacity, including containing the COVID-19 outbreak and treating those affected by it. These responses will be carefully coordinated with relevant government institutions and would be executed by the Azim Premji Foundation's 1600-person team, in collaboration with many of its over 350 strong civil society partners,” Wipro said in a statement, adding that efforts will fully leverage the technology expertise sourcing systems, infrastructure, and distribution reach of Wipro

Wipro’s contribution comes after the Tata’s pledged Rs 1,500 crore on Saturday. Of this, Tata Sons, the holding firm of the Tata group committed Rs 1,000 crore, While Rs 500 crore was pledged by Tata Trusts, the group’s philanthropic arm.

Reliance Industries too, announced a donation of Rs. 500 crore to PM CARES Fund on Tuesday. In addition to the financial contribution to the PM’s Fund, the company has also provided contributions of Rs. 5 crore each to the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat to support their fights against the Covid-19.

On Wednesday, Standard Chartered announced that it will be donating Rs 5 crore to support fight against COVID-19. The funds will be utilised to provide ration, meals and essentials to vulnerable groups including migrant workers. This will be done through bank’s three NGO partners.