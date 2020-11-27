Winter session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature to begin from Nov 30

The Union government has reportedly returned two crucial Bills, including the Disha Bill, suggesting modifications.

news Governance

The winter session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature will begin on November 30. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan issued notifications on Thursday summoning the Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly for the session.

The Business Advisory Committees of the respective Houses will meet on that day and decide on the duration of the session. Amid the COVID-19 surge, the Budget session of the state Legislature was held on June 16 and 17.

The monsoon session that is normally held in July-August has not been conducted because of the coronavirus spread. There are at least 11 ordinances, promulgated since August 4, which need to be replaced with fresh laws.

Besides, an amendment to the AP Motor Vehicles Taxation Act is also being brought in to enhance various transport taxes. The government is seeking to rake in an additional revenue of Rs 400 crore through this measure.

Also, the Government of India returned two crucial Bills, including the Disha Bill for women protection, earlier passed by the Legislature, suggesting modifications and they need to be enacted afresh for securing the President's assent, Legislature sources said.

The state Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Friday to finalise the government agenda for the Legislatureâ€™s winter session.

The Budget session of the legislature had led to an impasse, as the Appropriation Bill passed by the Legislative Assembly could not be passed in the Legislative Council, owing to the differences between the TDP and the YSRCP over the state capitalâ€™s trifurcation.

However, as per the Constitution, a Money Bill is deemed to have been passed by the Legislative Council if it is not returned to the Assembly within 14 days. At the end of this period, the file was sent to the Governor, who gave his assent to the Bill. Before that, for a brief period, the state government was pushed into a virtual financial shutdown.