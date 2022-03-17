Malayalam film production houses have to form an Internal Complaints Committee as per the the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the Kerala High Court said on Thursday, March 17. The order by the court came after it heard public interest litigation filed by the Women in Cinema Collective, who had pleaded that a grievance redressal mechanism needs to be established in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and in other organisations like the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA).

The bench said that AMMA has agreed to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee, and other cine organisations with more than 10 members must also have an ICC as is mandated. The bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly read out the operative part of the judgment in court.

The Women in Cinema Collective was formed after the actor assault case in 2017 in which actor Dileep is one of the accused. The WCC had made it clear that they would strive to fight against gender disparity in Malayalam cinema. As a part of this, the organisation went to court in October 2018 asking for internal committees to be set up in Malayalam movie organisations as per the POSH Act.