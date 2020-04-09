Will wait to hear from PM about lockdown's future and then decide: Kerala CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet with the chief ministers on April 11 through video conferencing.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that everyone should wait to hear what the Prime Minister has to say on the future of the present lockdown and until then, there is no need to make any assumptions.

"The PM will speak to all CMs on Saturday and let us hear that. After that, we (cabinet) will meet on Monday and then we will also decide, after looking into all aspects. So at the moment let us not assume things," said Vijayan.

The Chief Minister was responding to a video clip of the Prime Minister’s interaction with floor leaders of various political parties in parliament via videoconferencing. Modi had said that lifting the lockdown may not be desirable at the present stage.

“The country has been forced to take tough decisions and must continue to remain vigilant. Several state governments, district administrations and experts have asked for an extension of the phase of lockdown,” said the Prime Minister.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made a public appeal to the Prime Minister on Monday, calling for extension of the lockdown.

KCR stated that India may not be able to handle if the situation escalates due to the lockdown being hastily lifted. He has appealed to extend the lockdown for two more weeks after the current 21-day lockdown ends on April 15.

"The lockdown is the reason the country is saved and has seen very few cases. A country like India has to be careful otherwise it will become uncontrollable. We have no other choice except to obey the lockdown. The economy will get hurt and we are spending a lot of money. At least, we are not seeing deaths like Italy, Spain and the US," KCR said at a press conference.

Ayurveda roped in

Pinarayi said that the Ayurveda system of medicine has now been roped in to tackle COVID-19 issues and all state-run clinics will lend a helping hand.

He said help of homoeopathy medicine can also be sought.

Pinarayi spoke tough when he heard that some people had attacked the home of a student who is now under isolation at her home and threatened her father.

"Irrespective of party affiliations, all such trouble-makers will be booked and will face action," said Pinarayi.

He also sanctioned Rs 1,000 each to various sections of the society including cashew workers, stage, orchestra, drama and all people who work in the informal sector.

Sanction was also given for optical shops to be opened once a week.

He said popular actor Allu Arjun has contributed Rs 25 lakh to the CM Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police have registered 2,584 cases and recorded the arrest of 2,607 people and taken into custody 1,919 vehicles for breaking lockdown rules.

(With IANS inputs)