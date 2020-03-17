Will Venky Kudumula direct Mahesh Babu's next?

Mahesh Babu is keen on working with a young and talented director for his next movie.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood is buzzing with news that director Parasuram may finally get a chance to work with Mahesh Babu. Earlier, the director was trying to rope in Mahesh Babu for his project and narrated a storyline, but it did not work out at that time. However, things are moving at a fast pace now with Parasuram getting his nod from Mahesh Babu and the new project will start rolling from June this year.

With this Parasuram directorial on cards, reports about Mahesh Babu planning on his next have surfaced. Sources in the know say that the star is keen on working with a young and talented director and Venky Kudumula tops the list. The director did have a discussion with Mahesh Babu during which he pitched a storyline. If things work out the two may collaborate after Mahesh Babu is done with the Parasuram directorial, say sources in the know. Will Venky get a chance to direct Mahesh Babu? Well, we need to wait to know more about it.

Venky Kudumula’s last film release was the Nithin starrer Bheeshma, which turned out to be hit. The film which released on February 21st this year, had Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead and was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments. Mahati Swara Sagar had composed the music for this venture with Sai Sriram cranking the camera and Navin Nooli editing.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is basking in the glory over his previous release, which turned out to be a massive hit. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru had Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna as the main lead. Sarileru Neekevvaru was produced jointly by Anil Sunkara, 'Dil' Raju and Mahesh Babu under the banners AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations and GMB Entertainment. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for this venture, which opened at the box office during Sankranthi this year.

