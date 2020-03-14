Will Tollywood's Mahesh Babu host Bigg Boss season 4?

Reports stated that Mahesh Babu has been approached with an offer to host the show's fourth season.

Flix Tollywood

Basking in the success of his recent release Sarileru Neekevvaru Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu is currently taking a break and reports state that he will be holidaying in London this summer. According to TOI, Mahesh Babu has been approached with an offer to host the fourth season of popular Telugu reality show Bigg Boss.

The first season, which premiered in 2017 was hosted by NTR Junior and was a success. The TRPs of this show skyrocketed, breaking records as well. However, NTR Junior could not host the second season as he was busy with other projects. The makers of Bigg Boss approached Tollywood star Nani, who successfully hosted season 2.

The makers of the reality show approached NTR Junior for the third season. The star agreed to be back on Big Boss for this season and has been paid a whopping Rs 2 crore for it, which is even much higher than what his seniors like Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna were paid for hosting television shows.

Upon agreeing initially, he later backed out owing to his ambitions project RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. Later the third season was hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, which was also a huge hit.

Reports stated that Mahesh Babu would be playing a cameo in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. Earlier, it was reported that Chiru’s son and the producer of the film Ram Charan would be playing the role but due to his busy schedule he could not take up the role and director Koratala Siva decided to get Mahesh Babu on board.

