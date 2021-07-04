Will take positive steps to resolve issue: Kerala govt reaches out to Kitex

The Kochi-based firm was invited to invest in Tamil Nadu after it said that government harassment forced it to withdraw from a multi-crore project in Kerala.

Days after the Kerala based Kitex group announced that it was withdrawing from a Rs 3,500 crore investment project alleging harassment, the state government on Saturday assured the garment manufacturer that "positive steps" would be taken to resolve the issue. Kitex, which claims to be the second largest producer of children's apparel in the world, had also claimed it had received offers from other states, including Tamil Nadu, to take its business there. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government confirmed that a proposal has been extended to the Kitex group.

Kerala Industries minister P Rajeev said the issues raised by the company were being considered seriously and positive steps would be taken to resolve the same. Earlier in the day, Kitex group chairman Sabu Jacob had told PTI that while he had received unofficial communications from over 10 states and an official offer from Tamil Nadu, to take his investment there, the Kerala government has not made any efforts to approach him. Rajeev later said at a press conference in Kochi that he had sent officials to meet Jacob to take stock of the grievances of the company. The minister said that the controversy involving the company was a "one-off incident" and it was being considered seriously.

The Kerala government does not have a policy of carrying out "surprise or lightning" raids on industries and such action is only taken if there are complaints of a grave nature against any such entity, he said. Rajeev said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called a meeting on July 5 to ensure that industrial entrepreneurs are provided all the facilities they require by all the related government departments.

The Industries Minister also said that the company should have given the government an opportunity to resolve the issue before creating an embarrassment for the state by airing its grievances on social media. An official of the industries department said that according to the state pollution control board no effluents were being released by Kitex into the Kadambrayar.

Subsequently, Jacob also met media persons and confirmed that officials from the Industries department came to meet him and that he has given a report to them.

He also said that the government should either prove the allegations of pollution against his company or suspend the officials who raided his various industrial units. In another development, LuLu Group chairman MA Yusuff Ali urged Kitex group to stay in Kerala, saying that private investors also had a responsibility to create job opportunities for future generations. Thousands of people would lose their jobs if Kitex pulls out its Rs 3,500 crore investment from the state.

Meanwhile, Kerala BJP President K Surendran alleged that Kitex was being harassed as part of the political vendetta of the ruling CPI(M) against the company. Kitex had announced withdrawal from the project in the state, alleging harassment by government officials. After Kitex's announcement, Minister Rajeev had on June 30 said that though the government has not received any official complaint from Kitex, the issue would be taken seriously.

Meanwhile, MLA of Kunnathunad PV Sreenijin shared photos of the company, saying that these were taken before and after he received complaints from the workers there on the conditions they lived in. The before-photos showed the unhygienic conditions they lived in and the after-photos showed a cleaner place. The MLA said that he had no intention to "destroy" a business as several media had alleged.

"As a people's representative, I get complaints from people and one such complaint was from the workers of the Kizhakkambalam firm. I am sharing the pictures before and after the complaint. I haven't tried to destroy a business but protect the basic rights of workers," Sreenijin wrote.