Will take action against schools violating fee norms: Telangana govt to HC

The High Court was hearing a PIL filed by the Hyderabad School Parents Association which accused private schools of imposing high fees for online classes, thereby violating the government order.

The Telangana Education Department on Tuesday informed the High Court that they have taken action against some private schools violating fee norms and will take action against others. As per the GO 46, private schools and unaided schools under the State Board or CBSE, ICSE and other international boards shall not increase the fee in the academic year 2020-2021 and shall only charge tuition fee on monthly basis. The violation of the government orders would attract the cancellation of school recognition and revoking of no objection certificate issued by the government to the school, as well as "appropriate" action against the school management under relevant act/rules.

The Telangana High Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on fees and online classes in private schools. The petition was filed by the Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA).The association moved the HC alleging that private schools are imposing high fees for online classes, thereby violating the government order.

Responding to the HC's inquiry into the violations by certain schools, the state government stated that it would take action against such schools which are under their supervision. The government further stated that they will inform the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and other boards about such violations by schools under their supervision. While recording the government's explanation, the HC set aside the PIL, stating that there is no need for further hearing on online classes since the government has lifted the lockdown completely.

After lifting all lockdown restrictions, the state government also announced that the schools and other educational institutions will be reopened from July 1. In compliance with the government's decision, the School Education Department was asked to prepare guidelines for attending physical and online classes. The School Education Department on Monday issued orders directing the educational officers and regional directors to ensure that government teachers report to duty from June 25.