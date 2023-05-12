Will start an ‘operation’ if we don’t have majority, Karnataka BJP leader R Ashoka

Ashoka exuded confidence that the BJP will form government, irrespective of whether they win a majority.

news Karnataka elections 2023

Revenue Minister and senior BJP leader R Ashoka said that the BJP will start an ‘operation’ with the high command’s guidance, if the party does not win a majority. Speaking to Kannada news channel News First, Ashoka exuded confidence that the BJP will form government, irrespective of whether they win a majority.

When asked what the party’s course of action would be if it is a hung assembly, Ashoka said, “We'll form a government. Don't ask how and when. We'll discuss with our central and state leaders about plan B on what to do.”

He further said, “This year, we are going to win the cup. With the high command's support, we will claim the trophy and emerge as the winners. Without any doubt, a double engine sarkar will come to Karnataka. We will win a majority, and if we don't, we'll take guidance from high command.” He added, "If we don't get a majority, we'll start operations (karyacharane) with the guidance of high command.”

R Ashoka, who belongs to Vokkaliga community, is running for re-election for the fourth time from the Padmanabhanagar constituency in Bengaluru. He is also contesting from the Kanakapura constituency in Ramanagara against Congress leader DK Shivakumar. The Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats, and a party or coalition needs to cross the halfway mark of 112 to form the government. In 2018, BJP won 104 seats, Congress 78 seats, and JD(S) 37 seats. After bye-elections in 2019, the BJP walked away with Congress and JD(S) legislators, and their numbers in the Assembly increased to 120, while the Congress was reduced to 69, and JD(S) 32.

This time, the Congress campaign has focused on the failings of the incumbent BJP. The BJP has sought to counter this by invoking the personality of the Prime Minister and the power of the ‘double engine’ government. The JD(S) has been appealing for a rejection of both national parties.

Most exit polls have projected a hung Assembly in Karnataka, two exit polls have predicted Congress will form the government.