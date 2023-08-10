‘Will shut my mouth, let work speak’: Vijay Deverakonda declares after Liger debacle

At the trailer launch of his next film ‘Kushi’, Vijay Deverakonda was reflecting on his statements before ‘Liger’ released when he claimed the film would do business of over Rs 200 crore.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has declared that he will refrain from making premature statements about his movies becoming blockbuster hits even before their release, at least for his next three films. Vijay’s statement came ahead of the release of his film Kushi co-starring Samantha. The actor was reflecting on his statements before the release of the much-hyped film Liger when he claimed that the film could do business of over Rs 200 crore in theatres. “I have decided that for the next three films, I am going to shut my mouth and let my work speak for itself. It is a self-inflicted punishment because I embarrassed myself,” Vijay said.

Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Karan Johar, bombed at the box office. Vijay made the statement during an interaction with the media following the trailer launch of his upcoming film Kushi on Wednesday, August 9.

Speaking about handling failures, he said, “Failures are really important. I needed a failure like Liger because there was a lot to learn. I don’t have an institution to guide me, I make my own decisions, if they succeed I learn something [from it], if they fail I learn from it. That’s the only way I journey through life.”

Though Liger became a huge setback for the actor who had aspired to become a national sensation with his Bollywood debut, the Arjun Reddy actor said that he enjoyed working on the film and that he will fondly remember it. While admitting that the failure of Liger did upset him, he said that more than the film’s failure, he was upset with his poor judgement. “The failure of the film didn’t affect me much. I was like, ‘How didn't you see it?’ When Vijay Deverakonda says something, he makes sure that it happens. I said that it would be a hit, and it wasn’t,” he said.

Owing to his erroneous judgement, the actor said that in the future, he will desist from speaking about his films’ box-office performances prematurely. Answering a similar question about whether his judgement was clouded post the failure of Liger, he said, “When a film doesn’t perform, it does hurt, but I have had many flops and hits before this… Liger is not my first flop. And I will continue to have many flops and many hits. My ambition is to go all-out; the results sometimes vary, it hurts, but it doesn’t stop you.” The actor said that he was not scared of failure, though it hurts.

Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, is scheduled to release on September 1. The film will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi as well.