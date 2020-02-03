A video from a pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) meeting held by the Akhand Bharat Sangarsh Samithi (ABBS) has emerged online in which youngsters can be heard shouting hateful slogans.

"Jamia ka kabar khodenge bharat ma ke chaati pe" (Jamia, your grave will be dug on Bharat Mata's chest) and "Thok ke denge azaadi" (We will shoot and give you freedom). These slogans were made against AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, JNU students, Jamia students and Kanhaiya Kumar--all of who are vehemently opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Act brought in by the BJP.

Dear @hydcitypolice listen what they’re chanting. They’re threatening from stage @CPHydCity are you going book sedition charges against them? Hope it’s sufficient evidence for you. They’re creating enmity between communities. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/xC1kN5OlE3 February 2, 2020

On Sunday, Akhand Bharat Sangarsh Samithi--an organization formed particularly to support CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR)- affiliated with the BJP held a meeting in Quli Qutub Shah Stadium, City College, Hyderabad.

The public meeting was attended by BJP state chief K Laxman, MLC N Ramchander Rao and party leaders Raghunandan Rao and Tulla Veerender Goud.

It is before this meeting began, during the cultural performance that a group of youngsters shouted slogans. They also shouted slogans like, "Peet ke denge azaadi" (we will beat and give you freedom)"cheer ke denge azaadi" (we will slay and give you freedom). The group continues to say that this "azaadi" will be given to Asaduddin Owaisi, JNU students, Jamia students and Kanhaiya Kumar. Azaadi is the slogan used by anti-CAA protestors across the country. It first gained prominence in 2016, when Kanhaiya Kumar, then Students' Union president of JNU used the azaadi slogan in the aftermath of Rohith Vemula's death against the BJP.

Taking objection to the slogans, particularly in the wake of a series of gun attacks in Delhi against CAA protests, many Twitter users condemned the incident and tagged the Hyderabad police to initiate action against the organizers.

However, speaking to TNM, Charminar Police Station House Officer B Guru Naidu said that they haven't filed any case yet because they have not received any complaint. Police have the authority to register a case after taking suo moto cognizance of the incident.