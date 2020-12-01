Will seek support from Rajinikanth as well: Kamal Haasan at MNM meet

Kamal, however, added that he was more concerned about Rajnikanth's health.

Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday did not rule out the possibility of seeking support and cooperation from Superstar Rajinikanth in his upcoming political battle. He, however, did add that he was concerned about Rajinikanth's health.

Speaking at a Makkal Needhi Maiam meeting to induct former IAS officer Santosh Babu into the party, Kamal Haasan said, "I will be going to every house during my campaign. Will I not go to my friend's house? I am more concerned about his health than politics, when it comes to Rajinikanth. And I am more interested in my politics than my job. That is why I have kept my job to the side and I have been doing this. My first priority is the health of my friend Rajini. When we were in the same industry, we competed but there was no jealousy. This will or may continue."

Kamal's statement comes at a time when confusion still prevails over whether Rajinikanth will enter the political battlefield for the 2021 elections. On Monday, the latter met with district secretaries of the Rajini Makkal Mandram and held a discussion on how to move forward.

Sources tell TNM that during the meeting, Rajinikanth asked the secretaries about the support he had in different districts and whether they could hold fort if he chose to enter electoral politics. He further asked about their opinion on forming an alliance with other parties in the state.

He, however, did not give his cadre any conclusive information on the formation of a party. Last month, he admitted to having health problems after a fake note on his political entry did the rounds. And in March, he had told journalists in Chennai that he had no interest in contesting for the Chief Minister's post. He insisted that he would choose a qualified person for the role and handle the party. But fans and members of RMM had opposed this idea. Rajinikanth had then said that he would consider joining politics if there was a 'wave' of support.