Will resign if high command asks, expecting a decision on July 25: BS Yediyurappa

Ever since speculations about Yediyurappa’s resignation emerged, there has been an outpouring of support for him from community seers of all major and influential mathas.

news Politics

In another development in the recent saga surrounding the potential resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Lingayat strongman on Thursday, July 22, said that he will resign if asked by the high command. He said that he is expecting a decision from them on Sunday, July 25. Yediyurappa told reporters he was ready to accept any decision made by the BJP high command after July 25, as he would be completing two years in office on July 26.

“I appeal to my supporters not to protest against any decision taken by my party central leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah (Home Minister) and our national President JP Nadda have special love and faith towards me. I will receive their decision on July 25 and based on that I will resume my new assignment on July 26 onwards,” he said.



He added that the media is aware that no position is given in the party to those who have crossed 75 years of age, but he said appreciating his work the party central leaders have given him an opportunity despite crossing 78 years.

“Based on the instructions that the central leaders give me on July 25, I will begin my work from July 26. We have a special programme on July 26 for completing two years of our government, after attending that event, I will abide by the instructions from the national president,” he added.

Speculations about Yediyurappa’s resignation have been rife since July 17, incidentally a day after he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national capital Delhi. A section of the media had speculated that the deal of Yediyurappa’s exit as sought by the party high command was reached upon during his meeting with the Prime Minister. However, Yediyurappa has maintained that till this hour on Thursday he has not been asked to resign. There has been an outpouring of support as well from community seers of all major and influential mathas openly speaking in favour of the status quo. Further show of support has also come from community leaders within the opposition Congress as well.

These speculations got further credence on Thursday with BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, the party’s Karnataka-in-charge ducking questions on leadership change in the state. This is in contrast to his clear denial about a change of guard in the state during his visit to the state in June.

Yediyurappa, however, expressed his commitment to the party and said that he will ensure that the party comes to power in 2023 in the state regardless of his position. “This is my firm commitment to my party,” the CM said

The CM said that he cannot forget the love and affection bestowed upon him by the seers cutting across caste lines for two days. “These two days are the most unforgettable days of my life, as no CM could ever boast of such a thing that when they heard news about my resignation they came in a group and blessed me. What more can one aspire for,” he said.