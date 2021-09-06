Will recruit 5,000 teachers to fill vacancies in govt schools: K’taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was speaking at an event held by the state government to mark Teacher’s Day.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, September 5 said that the state government will recruit 5,000 teachers in the academic year of 2021-22 to fill vacancies in the government schools, while speaking at a function organized in Bengaluru on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. The Deccan Herald quoted the Chief Minister saying that the Education Minister BC Nagesh recently requested him to consider recruiting teachers for the schools on priority as there was an increase in the number of enrolments.

Bommai lauded the National Education Policy and said that the NEP is a student-centric policy and that the schools, teachers and the government has to prepare to get used to the “revolutionary” policy, reported The New Indian Express. The CM also extended his appreciation to the ‘Namma Shale, Nanna Koduge’ (My School, My Contribution) application through which the donors can help in the advancement of the government schools launched by the Education Department on September 5.

Speaking at the event, Education Minister BC Nagesh extolled teachers for being frontline workers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; condoled the deaths of those teachers who passed away due to the coronavirus infection. He also said that some districts have no teachers in government schools and he assured that he will address the issue, stated the TNIE report.

The Minister who launched ‘Namma Shale, Nanna Koduge’ application, was quoted in a local publication saying that several schools have good laboratories, and other facilities in Karnataka and that the government is keen on uniformly improving all the schools across the state.

Through the app ‘Namma Shaale Nanna Koduge’ people can contribute to the development of government schools. The interested donors can use the app to find a school, understand its requirements before making a donation. The school will also update the donor on the work progress to maintain transparency, a report in The Hindu stated.