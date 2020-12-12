Will promulgate ordinance for anti-cattle slaughter Bill in 2-3 days: Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa said he has asked for the adjourned Legislative Council to be convened as “important issues” need to be discussed in the Council.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said that the state government would promulgate an ordinance for the anti-cattle slaughter Bill in 2-3 days. “Since the Legislative Council is not cooperating, we will take the ordinance route,” Yediyurappa said. He also asked for the adjourned Legislative Council to be convened on December 15 and 16 in order to deliberate pending issues.

Yediyurappa spoke to the media outside his official residence 'Cauvery' after performing Gau Puja along with his family members. He questioned the Legislative Council Chairman’s decision to declare the session adjourned when there were issues that needed to be deliberated.

"We are going to convene two more days of the Legislature Session starting from Tuesday next week. I have written to Governor Vajubhai Vala seeking his approval. How can the Chairman declare sine die (proceedings adjourned with no accurate date to reconvene) when there are important issues to be discussed?," he questioned, adding that the move by Chairman Pratapchandra Shetty was uncalled for. Yediyurappa said that the party would like to discuss the anti-cattle slaughter bill in the Council.

Yediyurappa said that the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the Legislative Council had decided that the session must be held till December 15, when the Council session began earlier this week on December 8. “Chairman Pratapchandra Shetty was also party to this decision. We were in favour of continuing the session to complete the work. But he has abruptly ended it. We will call for a two days session from Tuesday," he added.

Yediyurappa said that the Chairman announcing the adjournment was a tactic to avoid the no-confidence motion tabled in the Council against Pratapchandra Shetty. The BJP had submitted the notice to the Chairman as per the rules a fortnight ago, he said.

Despite BJP signatory members, Ayanooru Manjunath repeatedly demanding the chairman to take up their notice Wednesday onwards, it did not find mention in the agenda till Thursday.

However, the contentious Bill to ban cow slaughter in the state was listed, but the BJP did not table it and instead, the BJP demanded Shetty take up no-confidence motion first. Congress members objected to this, stating that the House cannot take up an issue that is not mentioned in the agenda.

At this juncture, Leader of the Council Kota Sreenivasa Poojari and Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi repeatedly appealed to Chairman Shetty that the Bill to ban cow slaughter could be taken up on Friday as the concerned minister, Prabhu Chauhan was not there to table the Bill.

While Congress and BJP members were still sparring over the matter, Shetty announced that the House was adjourned sine die.