'Will miss magical moments': Thrissur Pooram fans on festival being cancelled this year

The religious rituals will be performed by five priests inside the temple from April 26 onwards, without elephants, music and public.

Coronavirus Culture

Thousands of fans of Thrissur Pooram, one of the most celebrated temple festivals in Kerala, were keeping their fingers crossed even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. April 26 would have marked the beginning of the Thrissur Pooram with the Kodiyettam (flag hosting) ceremony. But in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, the festival this year has been cancelled.

However, a year without the festival is unimaginable for any Thrissur resident or an ardent Pooram fan. The Thekkinkad Maidan, which was gearing up to host the most spectacular temple festival, bears a deserted look, leaving the festival fans heartbroken. They would have to wait another year to enjoy the traditional rituals such as Ilanjithara Melam (percussion performance), Madathil Varavu (a procession of elephants and deity accompanied by percussion performance), Kudamattam (exchange of decorated umbrellas) and the fireworks.

“Every ritual is special to a person who loves the Pooram,” said James Kottarappally, who attends the Pooram every year. “It is also a chance for us to get a closer look at our favourite tuskers.”

Unnikrishnan, a Pooram-fan from Thrissur, said he cannot imagine a year without the Pooram. “The festival is like a market where I would shop for small commodities for my home," he said, adding, “It’s an integral part of our culture. So it’s a loss for us emotionally.”

According to G Rajesh, Secretary of the Paramekkavu Devaswom, one of the temple bodies that organise the Thrissur Pooram, “Every year, all Thrissur natives attend the festival. Many people from across the globe take leave and attend it. But this year, every Pooram lover will miss the magical moments."

A ritual-only year

At the ministerial meeting called on Wednesday in Thrissur, it was decided that all functions related to the Pooram will be cancelled. However, the temple rituals will be performed by five priests inside the temple from April 26 onwards. “The rituals, such as Kodiyettam, Deviarattu, Navagam, Panchagavyam and Sreebhootabhali, will continue, sans parading the elephants, celebrations and participation of the public or devotees,” added Rajesh.

Incidentally, there have been three occasions when the centuries-old festival witnessed only rituals in 1962 during the Indo-China war, during the Malabar Rebellion in 1922 and in 1948 after the death of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Although there were no festivities, the ritual of parading one elephant took place," said Rajesh.

“But in the present situation, it is not possible,” said Thiruvambady Devaswom president P Chandrasekaran. “If we were to parade even one elephant, it will attract a crowd. That is why each Devaswoms associated with the Pooram decided to call it off entirely,” he added.

Financial loss

According to Peruvanam Kuttan Marar, who has been associated with the Ilanjithara Melam, a percussion performance, for the last 40 years, artistes are usually busy throughout March, April and May months. “Our income for the year is based on the two-month-long festival season. But now, we have no means to survive. We request the government to announce a special financial package for the performing artistes,” he said, who was also the Pramani (chief) of the Ilanjithara Melam for 20 years.

In fact, no Pooram this year also means a big loss to the state. “It will create a huge loss to various sectors, including hotels. About 300 stalls participate in the two-month Pooram, which attracts nearly 10 lakh people every year," said Rajesh.

