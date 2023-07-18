‘Will make decision based on farmers’ interests’: CM Siddaramiah on agricultural laws

Addressing a farmers delegation led by legislators BR Patil and Darshan Puttannaiah, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah said the government will take a firm decision on the agricultural laws implemented by the previous government.

news Politics

Karnataka's Congress government on Monday, July 17, announced that it is all set to take a firm decision on the ‘anti-farmer’ agricultural laws implemented by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government will take decisions, keeping the farmers' interest in view. He made the assurance to a farmers delegation led by legislators BR Patil and Darshan Puttannaiah who met him on Monday.

“The Land Reforms Act has been discussed and a clear decision will be taken within the next session and there was a discussion in the House on Monday about the amendment of the APMC [Agricultural Produce Market Committee] Act,” the Chief Minister said. He added that a separate meeting will be held to discuss the problems of farmers in detail.

Patil said that some issues which have been left out of the budget should be discussed and the APMC Act amended by the government needs to be discussed.

Welcoming the implementation of five guarantees and amendment of the APMC Act, the delegation said that some issues need discussion. Their memo said that the amendment to the Land Reforms Act should be withdrawn as soon as possible and opined that the amendment should be farmer-centric, and the ban on cattle slaughter should also be withdrawn.

The farmers delegation who met Siddaramiah said that the Agricultural Price Commission should be given a legislative form and a revolving fund should be provided. The delegation also said that they oppose the Union government's politicisation of the ration system by not giving rice and suggested that farmers can directly be engaged to provide food grains to the PDS.

Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy, Horticulture Minister SS Mallikarjun and farmer leaders were present in the meeting.