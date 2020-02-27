Will it be Samantha as Jr NTR’s lead pair?

Samantha and Jr NTR have earlier worked together in the film 'Janatha Garage' and 'Brindavanam'.

Flix Tollywood

Right from the time reports surfaced that Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas are teaming up for a film, speculations began to surface about the female lead. While it is too early to name the heroine, one name that is doing rounds is Samantha Akkineni. Reports are that she is a strong contender to bag the role as she has worked with both Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas earlier and shares a good rapport with them both.

A few days ago, there were reports that Rashmika Mandanna, the current hottest actor in Tollywood with a string of hits under her belt, is in talks to play the heroine in this untitled Jr NTR starrer. With the project still in the nascent stages, as the director is busy penning the script, we need to wait for an official word from the filmmakers on this.

Currently, Jr NTR is busy wrapping up the magnum opus RRR, which is being directed by SS Rajamouli. While Ram Charan plays the role Alluri Seetharamaraju in this multi starrer, Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Both of them play freedom fighters in this fictional drama that is set in the pre-Independence era. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the role Sita in it. The director has signed up Tamil actor and director Samuthirakani and Bollywood star Ajay Devgn for pivotal roles as well.

On the technical crew roped in for the project, MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing. RRR is being bankrolled by DVV Dhanayya under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of Rs 300 crores. Jr NTR will join the sets of the Trivikram directorial after he is done with RRR.