‘Will investors come to Bengaluru?’: Opposition slams Tejasvi Surya’s terror hub remark

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, however, defended Tejasvi Surya’s comments stating that he just meant terror activities have increased recently.

A day after the BJP MP Tejasvi Surya called Bengaluru as the epicentre of terror activities, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has defended the comment saying that he just meant that terror activities in the state capital have increased recently. This even as the Opposition has been censuring his remark made in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Chief Minister, answering questions from the media on Surya’s comments said, “This is what he meant. Nowadays, in Bengaluru, terror activities are increasing day by day. That's why this(NIA unit) will be helpful to us.”

The newly-appointed national president of BJP’s youth wing met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday and in a press conference afterwards said that Bengaluru has become the "incubation centre" for terror activities. Calling the city the epicentre of terror activities, Surya had urged for a fully functional NIA unit in Bengaluru.

The Opposition has been castigating Surya for his comment, vehemently objecting to the city being projected as a terror hub.

KPCC president, DK Shivakumar tweeted saying, ‘BJP MP @Tejasvi_Surya calling Bengaluru, a global city known for Technology and Innovation, as an epicenter of terror is highly condemnable. GDP growth has crashed and with such statements, which investor will come to Bengaluru & Karnataka? Will PM and FM @nsitharaman answer?

Sowmya Reddy, Congress MLA said, “Namma Bengaluru a #terrorHub? Wth. I take offence to that. My city is beautiful, cosmopolitan, diverse, IT/BT Hub, safe, peaceful/silicon city. I WILL NOT let a one guy tarnish the image of our city. Never. NO WAY. #proudofmycity’”

Srivatsa YB, national campaign in-charge for Indian Youth Congress tweeted, “Calling Bengaluru a Terror Hub is a huge injustice to a vibrant city known worldwide as a Tech & Intellectual Hub. Why is @Tejasvi_Surya tarnishing Bengaluru's image? Does he have any proof to back his claim? To suit its politics, BJP is causing huge damage to B'luru & Karnataka”

Prathap Kanagal, JD(S) social media in-charge wrote, “Bengaluru was IT Hub for decades but As per @Tejasvi_Surya, in 6 years under Modi rule it become terrorism hub. Bengaluru was one of the safest cities across the globe all these years, but under Modi and Amit Shah even Bengaluru is in Danger just like Hindu in danger under Modi”

BJP insiders say that the Karnataka Chief Minister who attempted to display a weak defence is very unhappy that despite the party being in power, both in the state and the Centre, such comments have been made by Surya. Many leaders in the party believe that this is an extension of the internal rift between some RSS leaders close to Surya and the BJP veteran in the state, Yediyurappa. Many in the Karnataka government too are aggrieved with the statement which they read as an attempt to get attention at the expense of the government’s image in the state.