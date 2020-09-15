â€˜Will govt ban PFI, SDPI after Bengaluru riots?â€™: MP Tejasvi Surya asks in Parliament

The MP also asked whether the Union government will take action against Islamic outfits like Jamaat-e-Islami organisation's student wing Student Islamic Organisation (SIO).

Member of Parliament from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, on Tuesday asked the Union government if it is considering banning political outfits Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) in relation to their alleged involvement in the mob attack that took place in eastern Bengaluru on August 11.

The BJP MP asked this unstarred question in the Parliament and said that many vandals associated with SDPI assaulted police officials and damaged property. An unstarred question is given a written response and not referred to orally in the Parliament.

"Whether the government is considering a ban on political outfits like SDPI, PFI and other such organisations following the incidents in DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations of Bengaluru recently, where many vandals associated with the SDPI assaulted policemen and damaged public property?" Tejasvi Surya asked in his question.

The MP also asked whether the Union government will take action against Islamic outfits like Jamaat-e-Islami organisation's student wing Student Islamic Organisation (SIO). "Whether the government proposes to take action against Islamic outfits like Jamaat-e-Islami organisation's student wing Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) for its reported alliance with the Turkish Youth Federation (TUGVA), which is infamous for funding radical Islamic terrorism in India?"

The Union government in its response to both questions stated, "As and when required, requisite legal action is taken as per law against those organizations whose activities have a bearing on national security and public order."

Violence broke out in DJ Halli and KG Halli in eastern Bengaluru on August 11 after a mob gathered in response to a Facebook post termed derogatory by Muslims. The Facebook post was uploaded by Naveen P, the nephew of Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy. A mob, angered by the post and the police's decision to delay taking action on a complaint against Naveen, attacked two police stations and the MLA's residence in Kaval Byrasandra.

The violence, which began on the night of August 11, was quelled in the early hours of August 12 after police opened fire at the rioting mob killing three people. The person who had complained against Naveen was Muzzammil Pasha, an SDPI leader from Bengaluru. He is among hundreds of people arrested in connection with the violence.

SDPI is the political offshoot of the Popular Front of India (PFI), an Islamic organisation. SDPI started its political journey in Kerala before spreading to coastal Karnataka.

Senior police officials told TNM that to make a case for banning either organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), there should be evidence that the organisationâ€™s actions are at war with the state.

The exchange in Parliament comes after the Karnataka cabinet discussed the issue of banning PFI and SDPI in August. State Tourism Minister CT Ravi said that the state government would gather material evidence to prove that SDPI and PFI were involved in 'anti-social' activities before approaching the Centre to ban the two organisations.

