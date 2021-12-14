‘Will gouge their eyes out’: SDPI member’s threat to RSS, Bajrang Dal members

Karnataka Home Minister has reportedly instructed the police in Mysuru to take cognisance of the issue and take action.

A member of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Karnataka’s Mysuru was caught on camera issuing an open threat to members of the Bajrang Dal and the RSS, claiming that the ‘soldiers of Tipu Sultan’ will “gouge their eyes out.” The provocative statement was made by SDPI leader, identified as Nooruddin Farooqui, who was part of a protest organised in Mysuru.

According to reports, a programme was being planned by Hindu groups in Mysuru to chant the Hanuman Chalisa at the Srirangapatna mosque, as the groups have claimed that a Hanuman temple used to exist at the spot of the mosque. The SDPI had organised the march to protest against the planned programme, and the SDPI member is said to have made the violent remark during the protest. Reports say the protest was held on December 6.

A video of the SDPI member’s speech has been shared on social media. “I want to tell the Bajrang Dal and RSS in Karnataka that if they intend to destroy secularism, and dare look up at the Srirangapatna Mosque, every single soldier of Tipu Sultan is standing ready to gouge your eyes out. Construct however vibrant a temple you want, the chant of Allahu Akbar will echo there,” the SDPI member Noorduddin can be heard saying.

When TNM reached out to SDPI, a senior member confirmed that the speech was made by Nooruddin Farooqui, a state committee member of SDPI. He stated that the protest was conducted as a ‘retaliation’ to the Hindu groups’ program to chant the Hanuman Chalisa at the mosque. He also claimed that this was a response to a statement made earlier by Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa and Karnataka BJP MLA Yatnal, who have also made many provocative comments before.

The senior SDPI member told TNM, “All that was said by the SDPI member is that if the RSS comes to destroy the Constitution, or secularism or the mosque, he will remove their eyes. Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa and Ananthkumar Hegde, who is an MP, have similarly made such statements before. Yatnal has also said bad things. Compared to them, this is not a big deal,” the senior member told TNM.

Meanwhile, speaking to Times Now, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that he has instructed the Mysuru police to take suo motu cognisance of the matter and take appropriate action.