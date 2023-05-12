'Will go to the party that fulfills my conditionsâ€™: HD Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamyâ€™s statements come after several exit polls on the Karnataka elections indicated the possibility of a hung assembly while giving an edge to the Congress part

news Karnataka Elections 2023

Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy has expressed his readiness to enter into an alliance with either the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Congress, depending on the fulfilment of his conditions. Speaking to Deccan Herald before leaving for Singapore on May 11, Kumaraswamy's statements came after several exit polls indicated the possibility of a hung assembly in the Karnataka elections, with a slight edge given to the Congress party.

Kumaraswamy expressed confidence in his party's performance, stating that he is "still confident of winning 50 seats". He further added that he "will go with the party that agrees to fulfil my conditions".

Karnataka had a fractured mandate in 2004, 2008 and 2018, resulting in coalition governments bringing the JD(S) to power in the state. JD(S) sources told TNM that Kumaraswamy is in contact with JD(S) candidates who are tipped to win in the assembly elections.

The JD(S) had fielded as many as 28 candidates who defected from the Congress and the BJP in the state Assembly elections. However, the party's performance in the elections depends on the Old Mysore region, where it has traditionally done well. HD Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy are candidates in Ramanagara district while HD Revanna is contesting from Holenarasipura in Hassan district.