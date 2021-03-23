Will finish sexual harassment probe against TN special DGP in 8 weeks: CB-CID to court

A woman SP had filed an official complaint that the Special DGP had sexually harassed her at workplace.

The CB-CID, on Tuesday, informed the Madras High Court that it will complete the probe into the sexual harassment allegations against a DGP-level officer in Tamil Nadu in eight weeks. The CB-CID had taken up the case in February. The Madras High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue, according to a report.

Making its submission to the court, the CB-CID said that it has registered cases under three sections against the DGP and that the accused police officer has been suspended. The agency also informed that till date, 87 witnesses have been examined and the mobile phone of the accused officer has been confiscated by the police. The court noted the submissions and posted the case for the next hearing on April 13.

The woman officer in the rank of an SP had filed an official complaint accusing the DGP of inappropriate behaviour with her in his vehicle. The issue came to light after the government of Tamil Nadu formed a committee with six members to conduct an inquiry on the allegations. After the committee was set up, the accused officer was put on â€˜compulsory waitâ€™. The survivor, as per an earlier report, was warned, coerced and even physically obstructed from proceeding to submit her complaint against the DGP by two other police officers, including an SP-level officer.

After pressure from various quarters, the government of Tamil Nadu suspended the accused police officer a few days ago. The SP-level officer who obstructed the survivor from filing the complaint was suspended by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for being investigated by the CB-CID under the TN Harassment of Women Act. Tamil Nadu is scheduled to face Assembly polls on April 6 and the Model Code of Conduct is in force in the state.