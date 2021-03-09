Will ensure Siddaramaiah sits in Opposition forever: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Congress members had walked out of the House during the Budget presentation, claiming that the government had no moral right to continue in power.

news Politics

The Congress on Monday staged a walkout in the Karnataka Assembly during the tabling of Budget for 2021-22 by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, prompting a strong reaction from the BJP leader, who claimed that the country never had a history of opposition boycotting the Budget.

"Do we have any instance of opposition staging a walkout either in the Centre or the state during the presentation of the Budget?" Yediyurappa asked, while speaking to reporters after the session. "What morality are they (Congress) talking about? I will explain what morality they were referring to during the debate on the Budget," he said..

"Dear Siddaramaiah, your stay in the opposition forever is guaranteed. Don't call me Yediyurappa, if I don't make Siddaramaiah sit in the opposition by winning 130 to 135 seats.This I am giving in writing," an angry Yediyurappa said.

Earlier in the day, former chief minister Siddaramaiah had said, "This government carrying a bundle of sins has no moral right to continue in power. So we have decided to protest against the presentation of the Budget."

He alleged the Chief Minister, who holds the Finance portfolio and the Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani were out on bail in a criminal case relating to creation of bogus documents to take back Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) land at Devanahalli in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, also said six other ministers approached the civil court seeking injunction against the telecast or publication of any defamatory material against them by the media following the sex-for-job allegation against the BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi who had to step down as minister.

"After the telecast of Ramesh Jarkiholi (his objectionable video clip), these six ministers including Shivaram Hebbar, MB Patil and Sudhakar are in fear. What's their fear? Shouldn't there be some basis behind the fear?" he said.

According to him, there were many more ministers whose objectionable CDs were made. The Congress veteran alleged the injunction sought by the ministers was an attack on the freedom of press.

"These ministers had taken oath saying that they would discharge their duties without any fear or favour. When they have gone to court out of fear, what moral right do they have to continue in power including the Chief Minister," Siddaramiaah asked.

He alleged that the government was steeped in corruption as well. He said the Congress party would not listen to the Budget by an "unethical" government and party MLAs protested wearing black badges.