‘Will do two films every year’: Prabhas’s promise to fans at Adipurush pre-release event

‘Adipurush’ will be released on June 16 in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Prabhas equated the efforts put in by Adipurush director Om Raut and the producers to waging a war. Speaking at the pre-release event of the film, the actor said that he considers himself fortunate to have done a film based on Ramayana. “For 8 months they did not sleep. They used to sleep only for 1-2 hours. It was like a war, just to make a good film,” Prabhas said at the event held in Tirupati on Tuesday, June 7. The event was held amidst a sea of Prabhas fans, who were also the first audience to witness the final trailer of the film.

Prabhas said that Adipurush was not just another film, as it was a recreation of Ramayana. Appreciating Om Raut for the efforts he put in for Adipurush, Prabhas said that he has never seen someone working so hard in his 20 year-long acting career.

When excited fans interrupted Prabhas’s speech to ask him about his marriage, the actor responded, “I will get married here itself in Tirupati. Whenever that happens.” He also promised his fans that he will do at least two films per year, or even three.

Speaking at the event, Om Raut said that Adipurush would not have been possible without Prabhas. He also said that the film belongs not just to him but to everyone. “It is India’s film,” the director said.

Sharing her experience of working in Adipurush, actor Kriti Sanon said that the set of the film used to be calm. “I think it was the first time there was a set where I have not seen anybody yell,” she said, adding that there was “a sense of purity in the sets, which was because we were recreating Ramayana.”

Adipurush will be released on June 16 in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film’s director announced that the theatres screening Adipurush will leave a seat vacant in honour of Hanuman. “It is our belief that Hanuman goes wherever Ramayanam plays. To honour this belief, a seat will be reserved for Hanuman during the screening of Adipurush,” the team had said on Monday June 5.

