'Will cut your tongue': Telangana CM KCR warns BJP leaders, hits out at Union govt

KCR further said that his party would support the farmers protesting in Delhi and would not allow the Union government to rest until its 'anti-farm laws' are withdrawn.

Stating that the BJP has no moral right to ask states to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, November 7, demanded the NDA-led Union government to remove the cess on the petroleum products. KCR also hit out at Telangana BJP leaders including its chief Bandi Sanjay, stating that they were indulging in loose talk and warned that "we will cut your tongue."

"For your petty politics, with your stinky mouth, you're talking as you wish...We will cut your tongue into four pieces. KCR will not tolerate if you speak against the people of Telangana. I won't mind if you abuse me, but if you wish to cheat the farmers of Telangana and destroy the state's economy, we will not allow this," KCR warned Bandi Sanjay.

Slamming the state BJP leaders who announced agitational programmes against the TRS government for discouraging farmers not to go for paddy cultivation this Rabi season, KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said it was the Union government which is not willing to procure paddy from the state.

KCR told reporters in Hyderabad on Sunday evening that the ruling TRS government has not increased VAT on petroleum products and the question of reduction does not arise. "The cess on petrol and diesel should be withdrawn. We will not allow you to rest (until the NDA government does that). The entire paddy grown in Telangana should be procured by the Union government. The state BJP leaders should stop making hollow statements and they need to make the Union government agree to this and get orders accordingly," KCR said. Alleging that the Telangana BJP leaders are claiming they would file cases against him and send him to prison, KCR dared the leaders to touch him.

He said though the international crude prices are still hovering at a lower range, the Union government in the name of cess inflated the fuel prices thereby burdening the common man. According to him, the international prices never touched USD 105 per barrel after 2014, though the Union government increased the prices.

"We have not hiked VAT. We have not increased even a paisa so the question of reduction does not arise. Ever since the TRS government was formed, VAT has not been increased. Which fool will ask us to decrease (VAT)? The fool who increased it will have to reduce it," the Chief Minister said.

"I am demanding the government of India to remove the total cess levied on petrol and diesel. It is possible and it is for the benefit of the country. Because without any increase in crude oil prices in the international market, the government has unnecessarily levied the cess on petrol and diesel, burdening the poor and middle-class people. Now, if the government is sincere towards the poor people of the country, it should withdraw the total cess...," KCR said.

We will continue to fight...and we will hold dharna for withdrawing cess on petrol and diesel, he said. "These people are lying about the international (crude) prices. They are imposing cess so that it would not come under the divisible pool. It is burdening the common people. They are evading states devolution," the Chief Minister alleged.

Telangana BJP chief B Sanjay Kumar on Saturday announced that the party would take up agitational programmes to ensure the state government also reduces the VAT. He also demanded that the state government should buy paddy from farmers. "Delhi BJP says one thing and the silly (sic) BJP (state unit) says another thing. Which is correct?" KCR asked.

For the past several days, the Telangana government has been requesting the farmers not to go for paddy cultivation this season as the Union government is reluctant to buy the commodity. We will raise the issue (paddy procurement) in Parliament. We will also hold dharnas in districts. And if need arises MPs, MLAs, MLCs from Telangana, including Chief Minister, will hold dharna in Delhi, KCR said.

KCR said the Telangana Agriculture Minister requested farmers to give up paddy cultivation in view of the Union government's lackadaisical attitude to procure paddy. KCR further said his party would also support farmers' stir in the north and would not allow the Union government to rest until those anti-farm laws (three new agri laws) are withdrawn.

