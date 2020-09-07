Will cut hands of those who lay a finger on Hindus, says Telangana BJP President

Speaking to a crowd of BJP supporters in Hyderabad the Karimnagar Member of Parliament, Bandi Sanjay said, "In old city, many cadres/party workers, and the Hindu society (in general) is in danger. They are suffering, unsure if they will live or die. I told those brothers that if a hand touches them in old city, we will cut the hands in the new city.” This was followed by chants of Jai Shri Ram.

"The minority Hindu community in the predominantly Muslim locality of Old city of Hyderabad are facing harassment. There have been instances of assault against Hindu women and no action being taken against the perpetrators," alleged another BJP party spokesperson.

However, the BJP spokesperson provided no clarity on the kind of harassment and discrimination being faced by the community.

The shrill pitch seems to have been adopted ahead of the GHMC elections. The elections are expected to be held in February 2021 and will be contested by the Telangana Rastra Samiti, Telangana Congress and the BJP.

Bandi Sanjay earlier in January had raised eyebrows for his statement at a pro CAA event at Warangal when he warned of using bombs in response to stone-pelting against a BJP rally in Hanamakonda.